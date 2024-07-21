Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Benfica president Rui Costa has admitted that he received an offer to buy 19-year-old midfielder Joao Neves, but he did not reveal the club, in order to keep the negotiations confidential.

Portuguese newspaper “A Bola” reported that Costa said: What I can say is that Neves has already received an offer, and I will not hide it, because we are still negotiating about it.

He added in a cautious tone: I will not talk about the development of the negotiations, regarding this offer, and all I can say is that we are studying and evaluating it, but Neves is still a Benfica player for now.

Costa said: “I fully understand that the club members want to know the fate of their young star Joao Neves, and whether he will continue with the team or not, but at this moment I can say: Yes, there are negotiations going on at the moment, as is the case with other players, and for this reason allow me to reserve and not talk about what is happening in detail, out of my keenness to achieve the best for Benfica.”

However, Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television Network reported that Paris Saint-Germain is the club in question, and that it has been active for some time to obtain Neves’ services, and that it is on its way to submitting an offer worth 70 million euros, but it does not know whether the Portuguese side has accepted the offer or not, and it is certain that the player wants to join the French champion.

Born on September 27, 2004, João Neves began his professional career at Benfica B in 2022, and was promoted to the first team in the same year.

He played 75 matches with Benfica, and his contract ends in June 2028. Joao Neves participated with the Portuguese youth teams under 15, 19 and 21 years old, and joined the first team in 2023, and played 9 international matches.