Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Statistics specializing in the financial expenditures of European clubs revealed that Paris Saint-Germain is the club with the most expensive bill for the average monthly player salary for the 2022-2023 season, which amounts to 6.71 million euros per player.

Although the club is in the French League, it offers a higher average monthly salary than the giants of the major European leagues, as it came in second place, Spanish Real Madrid, at a rate of 6.07 million euros, and in third place Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, at a rate of 5.41 million euros, then came fourth, Bayern Munich, at an average 5.07 million euros, and in fifth place is Manchester City, at a rate of 4.78 million euros. In total, these five clubs pay an amount of about 14 million euros per week as an average salary for the players.

It is noteworthy that Paris Saint-Germain pays high annual salaries to its stars, specifically the French trio, Kylian Mbappe, with 63 million euros, the Argentine Lionel Messi with 41 million euros, and Neymar with 37 million euros.