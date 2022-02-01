Paris (AFP)

Nice eliminated its host Paris Saint-Germain from the French Cup competition by defeating it on penalties 6-5, after the regular time ended with a goalless draw on Monday at Parc des Princes, to reach the quarter-finals.

Argentine star Lionel Messi participated mainly in the ranks of Saint-Germain, while striker Kylian Mbappe sat on the bench, before his participation in the last half hour.

The other Argentine star, Angel Di Maria, was also absent, while the Brazilian Neymar did not recover from an injury that kept him out of action in the last two months.

Paris Saint-Germain was the best party in the face of its runner-up in the local league, but its players did not find their way to the goal amid the defensive bloc of the visitors.

After the original time ended in a tie, and because the rules of the competition require resorting to penalty kicks directly, I smiled at Nice, whose goalkeeper Marcet Bulka, loaned from Paris Saint-Germain in particular, saved the Argentine Daniel Paredes and the young Xavi Simon.