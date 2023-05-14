Paris (dpa)

Paris Saint-Germain approached a new and important step in preserving its title in the French Football League, with its crushing 5-0 victory over Ajaccio in the 35th stage of the competition, which also witnessed Strasbourg’s 2-0 victory over Nice.

And at the “Park des Princes” stadium in the French capital, Paris, Saint-Germain achieved a great victory over its guest, Ajaccio, by five, to be his second consecutive victory in the competition.

Saint-Germain strengthened its lead in the competition, raising its score to 81 points, six points ahead of Lens before the last three stages of the competition this season, and Ajaccio’s balance froze at 23 points in the eighteenth place, to officially fall to the second division, regardless of the results of the remaining three stages of the competition. .

Saint-Germain ended the first half in his favor with two goals scored by Fabian Ruiz and Ashraf Hakimi in the 22nd and 33rd minutes, and in the second half, Saint-Germain consolidated his victory with three more goals scored by Kylian Mbappe in the 47th and 54th minutes, and Mohamed Youssef, the Ajaccio player, by mistake in his team’s goal in the 73rd minute.

In the 77th minute of the match, Hakimi was expelled from the ranks of Saint-Germain, followed by Thomas Mangani, the Ajaccio player, in the 80th minute.

Ajaccio accompanies the Angers team on the relegation journey to the second degree; Where Ajaccio was actually relegated before the matches of this round.

Strasbourg returned its guest, Nice, to the cycle of defeats in the French League, by defeating it 2-0 earlier today. Strasbourg raised its score to 38 points in the fourteenth place, after achieving its second consecutive victory and its fourth in the last 5 matches it played in the competition, and Nice’s balance froze at 51 points, noting that it lost the match after two consecutive victories.

Strasbourg won the match with two goals by Habib Diallo in the first two minutes, and 59 from a penalty kick.