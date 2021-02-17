Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Le Parisien newspaper revealed that the Paris Saint-Germain administration does not want to sell its brilliant young star, Kylian Mbappe, but if it is forced to do so, it will demand 200 million euros in exchange for dispensing with him next summer, and a year before his contract expires in 2022.

The newspaper said that after the legendary performance at the “Camp Nou”, it became certain that Mbappe’s name would resonate again in the upcoming summer transfer market, and he is already wanted in more than one major European club, led by Real Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool, but the management of the Parisian club does not want to give up. In this star who wears the number 7 shirt, unless he insists on leaving, in which case she will not sell it for less than two hundred million euros, because she sees that this is his fair price.

The French newspaper indicated that it remains to know the true intentions of the player whose future salary will not be less than 30 million euros net annually.

The newspaper concluded its report by saying: “BSG” is not a salesman, and he is looking forward to joining the Argentine star Lionel Messi, only in the case of the departure of Clian Mbappe, the “golden Bondi boy” in relation to the suburb in which he was born and raised in the suburbs of Paris, and the boy is still thinking and will not announce his decision. Final except with the end of the season.