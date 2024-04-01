Paris (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain, which completed its match with its traditional rival, Marseille, with ten players from the 40th minute, decided the result in its favor, 2-0, in the twenty-seventh stage of the French Football Championship.

Portuguese Vitinha scored the first goal in the 53rd minute, following a pass from international winger Ousmane Dembele, before Portuguese Goncalo Ramos added the second in the 85th minute.

Saint-Germain raised its score at the top of the standings to 62 points, comfortably ahead of second-placed Brest, who has 50 points.

Marseille failed to untie its Gordian knot against the capital team at home, as it was unable to achieve victory at its home stadium, the Velodrome, since defeating it by three goals on November 27, 2011.

Saint-Germain also inflicted the first loss on Marseille in its home stadium, after a series of 19 matches, in which the Mediterranean team did not lose a single match in various competitions.

It is the third loss in a row for Marseille, after falling to Rennes 0-2 in the league in the final stage and to Villarreal 1-3 in the European League, before activity stopped during the international window.

On the other hand, Saint-Germain has maintained its unbeaten record in the league, since losing to Nice 2-3 last September 15.

After Brazilian defender Lucas Peraldo received the first yellow card, after a quarter of an hour, the referee immediately sent him off with a red card, after he intercepted Aubameyang alone in the “40” goal, so his team completed the match with ten players.

However, Marseille failed to take advantage of their opponent's numerical deficiency, and Saint-Germain even succeeded in opening the scoring through Vitinha, before Portuguese Gonçalo Ramos delivered the final blow five minutes before the end of the match.