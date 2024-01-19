Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Whether he will leave or not? is a question that comes up every season, regarding the future of Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, 25 years old, with his club Paris Saint-Germain. Although the “spoiled Bondi boy” has become free from any commitment to his club, he has not made up his mind, and has not announced his decision. The final decision regarding extending his contract, or not renewing it with “The Parisian”, and moving to Real Madrid, which he dreams of playing for since his youth. Mbappe's contract expires in the “summer of 2024”, without yet specifying his agreement to stay, or to start a new adventure elsewhere.

During the “After Foot” program on the Monte Carlo Sport Network, Stefan Gee, a sports analyst, coach and former player, revealed that Saint-Germain’s management is already ready to open its coffers and give Mbappé a “bridge of gold”, and more precisely, a net annual salary that exceeds all expectations. It amounts to 100 million euros, under a 4-year contract, making the total number 400 million euros “net”, without taking into account other variables, such as bonuses and advertising revenues.

Stephane Gee, who also presents and analyzes for the French “Plus” channel, confirmed that if the choice is money, then this is what Fayza Al-Ammari, the player’s mother, would be satisfied with, the first representative in any negotiations concerning her son, and no other club can compete with Paris, regarding… With this offer. He pointed out that Mbappé currently receives an annual salary of 100 million euros, but it is not net, but rather includes other variables and advertising contracts, while the new situation presented by Saint-Germain was 100 million euros as a net annual salary, and for a period of 4 years, 400 million euros.

Stephane Gee asked: Is it possible that this offer will encourage Mbappe to renew his contract with the French capital club?

He added that Saint-Germain wants the player to quickly respond to the offer, but some of them in the French club express their pessimism regarding the possibility of Mbappe agreeing to extend his contract, even though the proposed offer makes any star salivate, and at the same time exceeds what any player could offer him. Another club even if it is Real Madrid.