Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that the Paris Saint-Germain administration preferred to get rid of the heart of the Spanish defense, Sergio Ramos, 37, and officially announced that he would not renew his contract, which expires this summer.

The Spanish “Matador” joined Paris two years ago, and experienced some difficulties in his first season due to injury and lack of speed of adaptation, but he did well in the second season 2022-2023, and became the third most player in the matches after Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Portuguese midfielder Vitenia. , where he participated in 44 matches in various competitions, scoring 3 goals and assisting a goal.

Despite this good outcome, the Paris administration decided not to keep him, perhaps because of his pride, and the Spanish “Matador” accepted the matter with open arms, and wrote on his social media pages: It was a wonderful experience in which I wore the red and blue shirt and lived an unforgettable adventure in Paris, and I thank everyone For their support and love.. Hala Paris.

Ramos will play his last match against Clermont in the last round of the French League, and he said that he is rushing the moment when he faces the fans of the “Princes’ Park”, to express his gratitude for standing beside him, and commented: It is a very special day and I say goodbye to him, perhaps in another stage of my life.

Ramos did not talk about his plans for the future, and whether he would return to Spain, or continue his adventure in Europe.

And Saudi press sources revealed that Al-Nasr Club is interested in obtaining its services in order to enhance its defensive capabilities in the new season.

The same sources added that the Al-Nasr administration is now able to start negotiating with Ramos officially, after the road has become paving for the completion of the deal, and the same sources did not mention any information about the value or duration of the deal.

Sergio Ramos has a record full of matches, goals, titles and championships, the most important of which is with Real Madrid, in which he was honored to wear the captain’s armband for many years, during which he played 469 matches, scored 72 goals and contributed strongly to the many championships won by Real Madrid during the period from 2005 to 2021.

Ramos began his professional career in Seville in the 2003-2004 season, where he played 39 matches and scored two goals. He played for the Spanish youth teams under 16, 17, 19 and 21 years old, and was promoted to the first team in 2005, until Luis Enrique, the coach at the time, excluded him and did not include him in the “Roja” list participating in the 2022 World Cup.