The Spanish newspaper “AS” said that Saint-Germain is currently negotiating with Benfica, Portugal, to include Gonzalo Ramos.

The sports newspaper indicated that the amount currently being negotiated between the two clubs ranges between 70-80 million euros.

Gonzalo Ramos football record

• The 21-year-old striker played 30 matches for Benfica in the 2022-2023 season.

• He scored 19 goals in the league and 27 in all competitions and contributed 12 assists.

• He shone with the Portugal national team during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where his positive performance led Cristiano Ronaldo to start matches on the bench instead of the young striker who scored 4 goals in 7 matches with his country.

And the British newspaper “The Mirror” had revealed, earlier, that Liverpool had started negotiations with Saint-Germain, to sign Mbappe, during the current summer transfer period.

The newspaper pointed out that the “Reds” are in talks with Saint-Germain to include the 24-year-old player on loan.