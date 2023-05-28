Paris (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain guaranteed to retain its title as champion of the French Football League, by drawing with its host Strasbourg 1-1, in the thirty-seventh and penultimate stage.

Paris Saint-Germain was the first to score, through its Argentine star Lionel Messi, following a pass from Kylian Mbappe (59), raising his score to 16 goals this season in the league, and the “substitute” former Parisian striker Kevin Gameiro equalized “79”, which is the first title. Ten for the capital team, so he alone holds the record for the number of titles he shared with Saint-Etienne.

Paris Saint-Germain needed a tie to guarantee the title, and was on its way to continuing its revival and achieving its fourth successive victory, had it not been for Gameiro’s last-minute goal, which ensured his team’s survival in the first division, which is Saint-Germain’s ninth title in “Ligue 1” in the 11 years. Last.

Paris Saint-Germain strengthened its position in the lead with 85 points, four points ahead of its direct chaser Lens, who beat its guest Ajaccio by three. Taking his tally to 20 goals this season.

Lens secured second place and its ticket to the European Champions League for the first time since the 2002-2003 season, after it strengthened the runner-up position, by eight points against Marseille, who lost to its guest Brest with a goal by Democratic Congolese Chancelle Mbemba (75), compared to two goals by Hugo Maneti (57) and Mehdi Kamara. 81 Marseille is in the knockout stages of the prestigious continental competition.