Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Spaniard Luis Enrique has assumed the technical leadership of Paris Saint-Germain since the beginning of last July, after he agreed to become the coach of the team, to succeed Frenchman Christophe Galtier, whose contract was terminated by “consensual.”

Enrique hopes for a calm start without pressure, but that did not happen because of Kylian Mbappe’s problem with the club, which overshadowed the team’s preparation for the new season, as the top scorer was denied travel with the team on the Asian tour in South Korea and Japan, and it was also offered for sale. Summer, as long as he didn’t trigger the extra year clause in his contract.

At the same time, news was reported of the imminent departure of the Portuguese club, Luis Campos, the sports director of the Parisian club, and the pro-Real Madrid newspaper, Marca, took the opportunity to ignite the “fire in the wild” by talking about Enrique’s thinking of leaving, in light of the imbalance and chaos that exists within the corridors of the Parisian. , because of the Mbappe case, and also the delay in the deals requested by Enrique.

The newspaper said that Enrique may leave the “Princes Park”, even before playing any official match, due to the “turbulent” conditions suffered by the French champion.

The newspaper added that Enrique hopes that this “drama” will end quickly, so that he can present with his new club the great experience he gained from training Barcelona and the Spanish “Roja” national team.

For its part, the “Le Parisien” newspaper hinted that there was an intention to dismiss Luis Campos, the sports director, on the grounds that he did not positively interfere in the Mbappe case, in addition to his close relationship with Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid.

The newspaper said that Enrique admitted that the team needs better preparation, and that he needs to settle the deals he requested, which means that his stay may be tantamount to “sports suicide” that greatly affects his image and his name in the coaching world.

In the face of all this controversy, and those conflicting news from “Marca” and “The Parisian”, an official spokesman from Saint-Germain came out, denying what was reported about Enrique’s desire to leave, and the spokesman told Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who specializes in player transfers, that the news that was raised about Enrique and Campos are unfounded, just ridiculous allegations.

And independent press sources stated that what was reported about the departure of Enrique and Campos is unlikely and illogical, and that it is just an attempt by the newspaper “Marca” loyal to “Real” to put pressure on Saint-Germain, in order to speed up setting a suitable price for Mbappe, so that “Al-Merenji” advances. Offer to buy it and the story ends.