Riyadh (dpa)

In a fictional carnival witnessed by King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, the French team, Paris Saint-Germain, won 4/5 against the Saudi stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr teams, today, Thursday, in the Riyadh Season Cup.

Under the gaze of thousands of fans who gathered in the stands, the charming confrontation was renewed once again between the veteran Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who led the Al Hilal Stars and Al Nasr team, and his traditional Argentine rival, Lionel Messi, the star of Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi opened the scoring for Saint-Germain in the second minute, before Ronaldo equalized for the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr in the 34th minute from a penalty kick, but Marquinhos restored the lead for the French team in the 43rd minute, despite the numerical shortage suffered by the guest team, who played with ten players after his player Juan was sent off. Bernat in the 39th minute.

And while Neymar missed the opportunity to score the third goal for Saint-Germain, after he missed a penalty kick in the first minute of lost time for the first half, Ronaldo scored the equalizing goal again for Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr stars two minutes later.

The excitement continued in the second half, after the seasoned Spaniard Sergio Ramos scored the third goal for Saint-Germain in the 54th minute, but the stars of Al Hilal and Al Nasr soon equalized by South Korean Hyun Soo Jang in the 57th minute.

The stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr were not very happy with the draw, after Kylian Mbappe restored the lead for Saint-Germain by scoring the fourth goal in the 60th minute from a penalty kick, followed by his colleague Hugo Ikitiki scoring the fifth goal in the 78th minute, and Anderson Talisca concluded the match’s goals festival after he scored the fourth goal for Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr stars in The fourth (last) minute of added time in the second half.