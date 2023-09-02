Kolo Mwani, 24, who moved to Frankfurt in the summer of 2022 from Nantes, was absent from the last training sessions for the German team, wanting to move to the French club.

While negotiations between the two clubs faltered in the last hours before the closing of the transfer window, the Parisian party raised its offer to 102.5 million dollars, so Frankfurt wrote on its official website, “A record transfer fee of 95 million euros ($102 million). The decision was taken unanimously by the board of directors and the club’s supervisory board.” .

“We would have liked Randall to stay with us for a longer period, but the developments of the last hours and the associated economic criteria, which mean a record deal for Eintracht, were decisive,” said Frankfurt sporting director Marcus Crosche.

And the international player said in an interview with “Sky Germany” channel, Tuesday, “It is no secret that Paris Saint-Germain made me a record offer,” according to AFP.

“Moving to Paris is now a unique opportunity for me. I would like to move to Paris and I have told my team about it,” he added.

Kolo Mwani was the best assist passer in the Bundesliga last season and scored 23 goals in all competitions in his first season with Eintracht Frankfurt, including 15 in the league.

The world champion’s runner-up with France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup contributed to Frankfurt’s brilliance in the second half of last season by reaching the final price of the European Champions League competition and the final match of the German Cup competition, and finishing the Bundesliga in seventh place.

And by including Kolo Mwani (a goal in 9 international matches), Saint-Germain has reshaped the attack of the French national team, in the presence of captain Kylian Mbappe and Osman Dembele, who came from Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, noting that the first missed one of the most famous opportunities in the history of the World Cup. My ring for life.” He was alone in front of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the final moments of the last final against Argentina, which later crowned the title with a penalty shootout.

Moani will not be able to participate with his new team in Sunday’s league match at Lyon, due to a sprain in his right ankle, according to what the Parisian club announced, which revealed that the other newcomer, young winger Bradley Barkola (21 years), will be available to face Lyon, the team he left. Thursday, in a deal estimated at fifty million euros.

This summer, Saint-Germain spent $ 372.51 million to bring 11 players.