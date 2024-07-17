Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Paris Saint-Germain is having great difficulty in completing any deal for the new season during the current summer transfer market, and is facing various problems that force it to withdraw from some deals without reaching their completion.

And if the star Kylian Mbappe, the former Saint-Germain player, was presented yesterday (Tuesday) in Real Madrid during a legendary ceremony, the “Parisian” has not yet found, one month before the start of the new season, anyone to replace this star. The evidence for this is that it has entered into negotiations to sign many strikers such as the Portuguese Rafael Leao, the Nigerian Victor Osimhen, the French Marcus Thuram, the Georgian Kvicha Kavaratskhelia, the Swedish Victorgio Kehres or the Dutchman Crescenzo Summerville, and has not yet succeeded in reaching an agreement with any of them or with their clubs.

French press sources close to the “Parc des Princes” reported that the failure to reach a positive result for any of these strikers prompted Saint-Germain to search for a new striker, and indeed directed all its attention towards the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez, a Manchester City player. This interest came at a time when this player expressed his desire to leave due to his inability to compete with the Norwegian Erling Haaland as a main striker, and his participation as a substitute most of the time, and for this reason he does not mind moving to another club where he finds the opportunity to play as a starter or for more minutes.

The problem is that Saint-Germain is not the only club seeking to sign this Argentine world champion who won the 2022 World Cup, but there are other clubs, most notably Atletico Madrid.

Saint-Germain sought to approach Alvarez’s representatives, as they learned that the player really wanted to leave, and that he had asked City’s management to set a reasonable price for selling him. The response from “El Blomon” was that he would not enter into any negotiations for an amount less than 80 million euros.

As soon as the way seemed open for Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid entered the competition strongly, according to Spanish press sources, which indicated that Atletico had already entered negotiations to obtain Alvarez (23 years old), but no new developments occurred, and no agreement was reached with City, which is why Saint-Germain is trying again to appear in the picture in the hope of winning the deal by increasing the amount requested by the English club.