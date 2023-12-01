Paris (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champion, is seeking to establish itself at the top of the French Football League standings when it visits Le Havre on Sunday, as part of the fourteenth stage competitions.

Spanish coach Luis Enrique’s team hopes that his team will continue the winning streak in Ligue 1, as the capital team won its last six matches, including the last important victory at the expense of one of its most prominent pursuers this season, Monaco, with a score of 5-2.

Saint-Germain realizes that any “incomplete step” could cost it a lot, given that it is only one point ahead of second-placed Nice, which opens the stage “Saturday” against Nantes, with a great opportunity to temporarily seize the lead by two points.

In this match, Saint-Germain may regain the services of its Brazilian defender Marquinhos, who missed the last two matches due to injury.

Saint-Germain’s last match witnessed Ousmane Dembélé scoring his first goal ever for Saint-Germain since his move from Barcelona, ​​Spain, last summer, which Enrique is counting on to get more from the winger.

Enrique said, “I continue to insist on my point of view: Ousmane Dembele is the most influential football player in the world, without a doubt, and he does not care about mistakes. He continues to work, loves to try, does not listen to criticism, and always produces good things.”

Although Saint-Germain will enter the match as the most likely candidate to extend its winning streak, Le Havre, which occupies eighth place and tied with Monaco in the stage before the last, will seek to take advantage of the ground factor to snatch a positive result from the French champions.

Nice hopes to continue its pressure on Saint-Germain and take advantage of any possible stumble for the latter when it hosts Nantes XI.

Despite its difficult 1-0 victory over Toulouse last Sunday, Nice continued to show extraordinary defensive strength, as it did not concede any goal in the last eight matches.

Nantes has been going through a difficult situation recently, as it has not achieved a win in its last four matches, and it sacked its coach Pierre Aristori, who was replaced by Jocelane Jorvenec.

As for Monaco, third in the standings, which is now five points behind leaders Saint-Germain, it is seeking to end the bleeding of points after its recent loss to Saint-Germain and its draw against Le Havre, which cost it greatly in the race to the title.

All eyes remain on Lyon, the seven-time French champion and bottom of the standings, who are visiting a recovering Lens.

Lyon is still searching for a glimmer of hope and an escape from its current reality, as it lives the nightmare of relegation from Ligue 1 in light of a disastrous season that claimed another victim, after the dismissal of Italian coach Fabio Grosso.

Since assuming his technical duties with Lyon on September 16, Grosso (45 years old) has supervised eight matches during which he achieved one victory, putting the seven-time French champion at the bottom of the standings with seven points, 5 points from the safety zone.

Leon explained that he made this decision “taking into account the results achieved, and after an in-depth analysis of the team’s situation,” adding that “the measure may lead to the termination of the employment contract” and also targets Grosso’s four Italian assistants.

Pierre Sage, director of the club’s training center, will temporarily take over the helm of the team, and his first task will be to face the developing Lens, which currently occupies sixth place.

Lens did not lose in its last eight matches in the league, but it suffered a harsh loss to English club Arsenal in the Champions League in midweek, 6-0, on Wednesday.

“I deal with things on a daily basis,” Sage said during the pre-match press conference. “We will do everything in our power to keep things moving in the right direction. Everything is done in a hurry, of course.”

After only two days in charge, Sage becomes Lyon’s fourth coach this season, after Blanc, interim Jean-François Folies, and Grosso.

Algerian striker Amine Gouiri, 23 years old, became the second player born in the twenty-first century to reach 40 goals in the French League, when he opened the scoring for Rennes in their 3-1 victory over Brest last Sunday.

But Gouiri struggled to find the net this season, as he scored only 3 goals in 13 matches, without this diminishing his promising offensive potential, since he strongly imposed himself with Nice in 2020.

Rennes is awaiting a cautious confrontation against faltering Marseille this week, and with increasing pressure on Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso, Goiri will be armed with his high morale after setting the last record last week to restore his offensive momentum that saw him score 37 goals in his last three seasons.