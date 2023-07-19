Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In the first group training session for Paris Saint-Germain, led by Spaniard Luis Enrique, the new coach, club president Nasser Al-Khulaifi was keen to attend and talk to the group about the importance of the club, and welcomed the newcomers Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernandez and Kan-en-Lee, but he He did not have any private meeting with Kylian Mbappe, nor did he exchange any conversation with him.

And the newspaper “L’Equipe” stated that the Saint-Germain president sent several messages, regarding the next stage, before the start of the new season 2023-2024, and said that the “Parisian” wanted, in the first full group training session, to focus the conversation on the group and its importance, and not on the future of a player or Another, in reference to completely ignoring the conversation about Mbappe.

Al-Khulaifi praised the new training center for the team in “Bossi”, and focused on the value of the club as a modern sports institution, in front of all players and members of the technical staff, indicating that there is a new, more firm and decisive way in dealing inside the club with everyone, after all means have been provided. Modern and advanced equipment in the training process, and he will not tolerate any deviation from the script.

He reminded everyone of the punishment imposed by the club on Argentine Lionel Messi, when he traveled without permission to Saudi Arabia, and also the warning he directed to Kylian Mbappe in order to determine his position, either by agreeing to extend his contract, or to leave this summer.

And “L’Equipe” said that Al-Khulaifi’s message was quite clear, to the effect that there is no one above the club, and that the club now has a new training center at the highest level, and includes exceptional facilities that open the appetite for hard work and development, so that there is no longer any excuse for not providing the players with the utmost. Their effort, whether in training or matches.

The French newspaper pointed out that Enrique’s assumption of the team’s technical leadership goes in the same direction, as he promised to provide ambitious offensive football.

And after Saint-Germain presented a final warning to Mbappe, the club did not change its position, which is represented by two options that have no third, either Mbappe accepts an extension of his contract, or he is sold during the current “summer Mercato”, and thus July 31 became the deadline for responding to this last warning.