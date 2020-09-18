Saint-Étienne, 17th classified in the last Ligue 1, won 0-2 against Olympique de Marseille thanks to goals from Hamouma and Bouanga and reached the top of the table, becoming the first team to win the first three matches of the season in France.

After having beaten PSG on Sunday in the Classic and with the absences of Benedetto and Amavi due to suspension, Villas-Boas came out with an eleven similar to the one he won in the Parque de los Príncipes. Balerdi was the novelty on the left side and Maxime López repeated ownership of false 9. Sanson also returned to the eleven after having tested positive for coronavirus.

Surprisingly, Saint-Étienne was the great dominator of the first half. Those from Puel showed that the first two victories of the season were no accident and they came out to the Velodrome with a spectacular personality. There was no sign of Marseille winning in Paris and Les Verts took the lead in the opening bars through Hamouma. The winger attacked the near post and anticipated Caleta-Car to put the 0-1 on the scoreboard. It was not a mirage, because a minute later, Aouchiche was able to make it 0-2, but Caleta-Car avoided it in the small area.

Marseille was a team at the mercy of its rival for the first 45 minutes. Those of Villas-Boas did not overcome the intense pressure of Saint-Étienne and, although they had several occasions, the clearest of Thauvin, they could not bother Moulin. In fact, Saint-Étienne reached the rival area very easily and had several situations to increase their income. The best for Villas-Boas at halftime was the result.

The Portuguese coach did not hesitate and made two modifications as soon as he left the changing room tunnel. Balerdi, once again greatly outmatched, was replaced by Bouna Sarr. For his part, Aké entered the field of play to give Marseille a reference that he did not have due to the absence of Benedetto. The youth squad was the key to opening the spider web of Saint-Étienne, having in his boots a very clear chance against Ruffier that ended up on the crossbar and generating another arrival of great danger that Sanson failed in the small area with his left leg.

Marseille ended up paying for their lack of effectiveness in the final stretch of the game. Saint-Étienne made a perfect counterattack, started by Nordin with a magnificent break over Caleta-Car and initialed by Denis Bouanga, who beat Mandanda with a showy serenity and increased the income of Les Verts. It was a jug of cold water for Marseille just when it was at its best in the game. A very important victory for Saint-Étienne, who finished Matchday 3 as the solo leader of Ligue 1.