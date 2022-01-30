The St Etienne aggravated its crisis with the elimination in the round of 16 of the French Cup for Bergerac, from the fourth division, which won 1-0, in the match played at the Francis Rongieras Stadium in Perigueux.

The bergerac will play the quarterfinals against Versailles, also in the fourth category, which on Saturday eliminated Toulouse.

The goal scored in the 76th minute by Romain Escarpit led to the local victory and the elimination of Saint Etienne, bottom of the Ligue 1 and now dropped from the Cup.

The cupbearer goodbye to a lower category rival accentuates the crisis of Saint Etienne. The change of coach that led to the cessation of Claude Puell and the arrival of pascal dupraz A month ago the panorama of the greens, installed in the worst sporting moment of recent times, has not improved.

Ben Yedder guides Monaco to the quarter-finals

Wissam Ben Yedder led Monaco to victory at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis against Lens (2-4) which meant their classification for the quarterfinals of the French Cup.

The Monegasque team led by the Belgian Philippe Clement came out unscathed in the tie between two teams that dispute the French Ligue 1. Monaco will have Amiens as their next opponent, from Second, which on Saturday surpassed Nancy.

In half an hour, Monaco sealed the victory. He scored three goals before the 30th minute. Ben Yedder opened and closed the scoring. It was decisive. He made the first in the 19th, with a header, a pass from Caio Henrique. Jean Lucas he scored the second away goal in minute 27 and two later assisted sofiane diop to beat again to Jean-Louis Leca and do the third.

Overwhelmed Lens were revived thanks to Wesley Said’s goal in first-half added time. The goal was key because it revived the players from Frank Haise who made the second and put the score at 2-3 eight minutes into the second half, thanks to Arnaud Kalimuendo.

He insistently sought the tie lens but Monaco kept the type and breathed two from the end, in 88, when Ben Yedder scored again and sentenced the pass.