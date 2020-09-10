Some young people of the city of Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) will have to adapt. The city’s PS mayor Mathieu Hanotin took a radical decision: he banned the consumption of shisha in public spaces. In case of violation, smokers are liable to a fine of 38 euros. If they understand that this represents a health risk, the young people questioned disagree with this decision that the elected representative justifies for several reasons.

First of all, this is a real concern in times of health crisis. While the coronavirus epidemic is still very active in Île-de-France, the fact of meeting several in the same place, sometimes putting your mouth on the same pipe for a dozen people could promote the transmission of the virus. Finally, this ban could also make it possible to respond to complaints about noise pollution.