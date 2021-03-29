One of the main shareholders of British supermarket giant J. Sainsbury PLC has bought a big slice of Mallorca supermarket chain Eroski.

Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský has agreed to buy 50 percent of Eroski’s business in Mallorca. Eroski is one of the principal supermarkets on Mallorca with branches across the island.

The Czech billionare is also co-owner and president of football club AC Sparta Prague. He has built up a 3 percent stake in J. Sainsbury and he also has investments in France’s Casino and Germany’s Metro. He is the fourth largest shareholder in the British supermarket chain.