Olympic medalist shuttler Saina Nehwal’s biopic is about to be released soon, for which Bollywood actress Parineeti is working hard. Saina on Monday shared a picture in which Parineeti is seen with her family.

Former world No.1 shuttler Saina shared a picture with Parineeti. Her father Harvir and mother Usha are also seen in this picture of the country’s leading female badminton player, awarded with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

Bhushan Kumar is making this film based on the life of India’s star Saina Nehwal, who won the Bronze medal at the London Olympic Games. He had already announced the name of Parineeti Chopra. The film will be directed by Amol Gupta.

Earlier, Saina also shared Parineeti’s look. While sharing the picture, Saina wrote, ‘I will complete this journey together, my best wishes to the team of Saina Nehwal biopic’.