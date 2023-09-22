Saimaa | The application process of the Norppa archipelago to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site was suspended

At the end of 2020, it was reported about Finland’s plans to present the Norppasa Archipelago as a natural heritage site.

Saimaa The application process for the Norppa Archipelago to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site has been suspended, says Metsähallitus in its press release.

The Norppa Archipelago probably would not have the conditions to be named a world heritage site, the IUCN World Heritage Panel of the International Union for Conservation of Nature considered in its preliminary assessment. The panel did not consider it likely that the norppasa archipelago would prove to be a particularly significant destination in a wider international comparison.

Finland of the plans to present the norppasa archipelago as a natural heritage site was told at the end of 2020.

