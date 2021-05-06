Saimaa ringed seal The government decided: The fishing restriction to protect the Saimaa ringed seal will not extend until July, but the restricted area will expand

The Saimaa ringed seal areas have time for three weeks without statutory fishing restrictions. A solution was now found to the controversial fishing restrictions.

Saimaa the fishing restriction period in the area will not be extended to July, but the restricted area will be extended.

This is what the government decided on Thursday at its session, where it discussed a regulation on new fishing restrictions to protect the Saimaa ringed seal.

The fishing restricted area will increase to 2,800 square kilometers in the future, which is 243 kilometers larger than before. With the new regulation, the restrictions will extend to areas where the Saimaa ringed seal has spread in the last five years.

Fisheries Adviser, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Eija Kirjavaisen according to the restricted area quadruples from the area ten years ago.

Net fishing is prohibited in the restricted zone from 15 April to 30 June. Vendace nets with a node spacing of less than 22 millimeters are also prohibited. Their closure will end on 20 June.

In the future, the nets must also be taut, ie the nets must be anchored, making them easier for the ringed seals to detect.

Clusters with exit openings will be allowed, and nets lowered with vertical wires will be prohibited.

The new regulation will take effect on Saturday, May 8th. The fishing restrictions now decided will run until April 2026.

Thursday at a press conference of the ministry of agriculture and forestry, it was stated that the intermediate target for the conservation of the saimaa ringed seal, ie the population of 400 individuals, was achieved six years ahead of schedule.

“It was therefore justified that we continue with a broadly similar regulation from now on, as it has worked well,” said the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry. Jari Leppä (middle).

“And most importantly, we are committed to it in all respects. Residents, summer residents, fishermen, communities: everyone is committed to this. The general level of acceptance is that we have been able to take care of the favorable growth and development of the ringed seal. ”

The Saimaa ringed seal population has grown by an average of 5.6 per cent a year. According to the ministry, fishing mortality in relation to the size of the stock has decreased. It has been about five dead ringed seals a year.

Fishing restrictions there has been a severe political twist between the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Ministry of the Environment. It is a matter of coordinating the conservation of the Saimaa ringed seal and fishing.

Due to disagreements, the previous decree had expired before the government could decide on a new decree. For about three weeks Saimaa did not have any valid ones statutory fishing restrictions to protect the Saimaa ringed seal.

Not even on Thursday the decree was not decided unanimously, but the government approved the decree by voting in chapters 10–2.

Minister for the Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen (green) and the Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) were of the opinion that the net fishing ban should have been extended and that the use of vendace nets should not have been allowed ahead of time.

According to Mikkonen, the net fishing restriction should have been extended until the end of July.

“In the regulation now adopted, the length of the net fishing ban in the main range of Saimaa ringed seals will remain the same. Extending the net fishing restrictions to at least mid-July would have been really important to reduce net deaths of Saimaa ringed seals, ”Mikkonen said in a press release sent after the session.

“I appeal to fishermen to keep the nets on the pound also during July. Finland has a special responsibility for the conservation of the Saimaa ringed seal, as the species lives only in Lake Saimaa throughout the world. There are clearly fewer Saimaa ringed seals than, for example, big pandas, snow leopards or mountain gorillas. ”