From: Carmen Mörwald, Bjarne Kommnick

In a video, sailors from the “Bayesian” report on the tragedy of the luxury yacht. Meanwhile, investigators are puzzling over the cause.

Porticello – Seven people died when the luxury yacht “Bayesian” sank off the coast of Porticello (19 August). The authorities are investigating at full speed how the sinking could have happened. Three people are in particular focus. The charges are serious: negligent homicide and manslaughter in seven cases. A newly emerged video could now speed up the investigation.

“Bayesian” sailors talk about misfortune in video

According to the Italian daily Sicilian Newspaper The video was recorded with a mobile phone immediately after the sinking of the luxury yacht on August 19. In the TV show Fourth Republic A clip was shown in which two visibly shocked sailors from the “Bayesian” spoke on the quay of the port of Porticello about the accident that they had witnessed themselves. The “only” witness also described the sinking of the yacht.

Emergency services at the accident site of the luxury yacht “Bayesian” off Sicily – seven people lost their lives when the boat sank. © Salvatore Cavalli/dpa

Despite the poor sound quality, what the sailors said in the video was recorded, as the Italian daily newspaper reported. One of them told the stewardess of the “Bayesian”, who had also narrowly escaped death, how he tried to save himself. “I broke open a sliding door,” he said. A colleague, who was wrapped in a warm coat on land, agreed: “We were thrown out.” A survivor’s statement was also recently made public.

Video shows dramatic sinking of yacht off Sicily – investigators are puzzled

A surveillance video from a villa on the shore showed the dramatic moments of the sinking. “In just 60 seconds you can see the ship disappear,” the owner told the Italian news agency, adding: “You can see very clearly what is happening. There was nothing that could be done for the boat. It disappeared in a very short time.” The passengers therefore had little time. It is now known that not all of them managed to get off the ship alive.

The Italian prosecutor is still puzzling over what happened in the last minutes before the sinking. It is questionable why the anchor was lowered to a depth of 50 meters – which is unusual for a sailing ship like the “Bayesian”, according to the report. Investigators also want to find out why some sailors and passengers were on deck while others were still in their cabins.

Sailor testifies and describes sinking of luxury yacht

As part of the investigation, sailor Matthew Griffiths, who was on duty on the night of the Bayesian accident, made a statement. According to the Italian news agency Ansa He reported that he had raised the alarm that night and woken the captain. The captain took command and ordered the passengers to be woken up. Shortly afterwards, the luxury yacht tipped over and several people fell overboard, Griffiths said.

It took four days for all the dead to be found. On September 4, the remains of the chairman of the investment bank Morgan Stanley, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife Anne Elizabeth Judith, were autopsied at the Polyclinic’s Institute of Forensic Medicine, reported Giornale di Sicilia. The bodies of Lynch, his daughter Hannah and the cook followed. (cln)