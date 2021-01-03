Six sailors from the trawler “Nikolay Solodchuk”, which is in a port in Namibia, flew to the Russian Federation, the remaining crew members will go home in a few days, reports TASS… They also began to pay salary debts.

In October, the ship’s crew turned to the trade union with a request to help them return to their homeland and pay off their wage arrears, which reached 20 million rubles. There were 10 Russians on the ship who were hired last year for six months and their contracts had already expired. The seafarers have not seen their salaries since February 2020. The vessel was reportedly on charter and operated by a foreign owner.

“Nikolay Solodchuk” will remain in the Namibian port, a new crew will be hired.