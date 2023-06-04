Teachings “from the rear”

There is no doubt that a good teacher, mentor, always leaves a mark. In general, I have always had passionate for what they do, careful with the words to guide, motivate, enrich and that over time have continued in my life and that is an honor.

And about the importance of mentoring, I recently attended a round table with three experts. It was in the FéminAs gastronomic congressto which every year women from different areas of the restaurant and hotel industry meet, not only Spanish, but also from different parts of the planet and in which Latin American cooks are rewarded for their work against all odds in oppressive and sexist societies for being women, mestizo or indigenous, mainly, and poor.

Total, that said talk was about the woman as a mentor in the kitchen teams and they participated Yolanda Leon and Beatriz Sotelo; cooks and teachers and Ines Butron, also a teacher, disseminator and writer. They began by defining the term. They exposed that he is someone who leaves something useful in life, educate, share survival tips. Push to achieve the never imagined.

Butron He explained that he is the one who is admired and leaves a kind of taste, a seed towards the path of search, investigation. “Teach from the rear. A good mentor is one who sees the winner at the starting line.”

“And you have to have a dose of humility”, both to teach and to learn, he expressed for his part, Beatriz Sotelo, who previously had a restaurant with 1 Michelin star. He currently has five years in culinary instruction and runs a catering business, while Yolanda LeonShe has been teaching for twenty-five years and, together with her husband, runs Cocinandos, 1 Michelin star, 2 Repsol Suns.

Regarding the vocational aspect of mentoring, they commented that it inevitably is, as is the kitchen or the living/dining room. Sotelo added that also mining and I thought about fishing, everyone, very hard trades that require great effort and responsibility and that they are currently going through a crisis throughout the world, in fact, observed León, in the classroom it shows, the students are demotivated. “We have fewer students.”

And I thought about what is said everywhere, “no one wants to work” and I also reflected on something that I frequently hear, “no one wants to pay”, and when I hear this, I am reminded of the billboards I saw on a recent trip to New York, where they say $24 an hour, when the average is $14. What’s up? we all wonder.

A mentor, the experts concluded, must have three qualities: vocation, desire to learn and curiosity, a cocktail that activates the desire to acquire more experience to infect the love for something.

The talk immediately led me to the work of communication and teaching of the marinera Maria Maceiras about the treasures and fishing in the Galician sea, which according to experts, in two generations there will be no fishermen anywhere due to the difficult working and sea conditions. Maceiras is also a tiktoker and instagramer, who transmits so much, so much so that, at twenty-two, he is the National Gastronomy Award for talent.

I also met her at females and he left me a lot in each conversation held by his simplicity, maturity and honesty. He told me that he liked the meeting a lot because she got to know different points of view. “I was able to educate myself a little more by learning about other jobs. The food we tried had a piece of each cook. It’s like feeling the appreciation and richness that they put into their work”, this mentor from the 5.0 era transferred to me.

