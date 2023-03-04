Pretty Soldier Sailor MoonOr simply sailor Moon is one of the most iconic manga series that could be enjoyed in its television adaptation during the 90s. In those days, streaming services did not exist and generations of children, adolescents, and some adults were part of a phenomenon that is still in force. currently.

Pluto TV is part of the Paramount family and is characterized by adding channels dedicated to specific genres or programs and offering an interface that makes you feel like you are traveling back in time to the cable TV era.

And although the platform has ads that you cannot skip, it is a free option that does not require any type of subscription. Well, today, Pluto TV announced that it will open a channel dedicated exclusively to sailor Moon. Which will broadcast hundreds of hours of episodes like the 200 that make up The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moonall of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Crystalas well as The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon R: The Movie, The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon S: The Movie and The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I never fully followed sailor Moontry to finish Saint Seiya and overcoming the frustration that TV7 constantly restarted it was enough for me, however, I always felt a bit of envy for the people who managed to enjoy it. It is good to know that there is now a new option to enter this universe.