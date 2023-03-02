pluto tv It is a platform that provides a completely free streaming service, it is organized by channels that have specific series content, as well as movies. And he announced on his official account Twitter that sailor Moon It will be incorporated into your catalog with the March 2023 update.

Pluto TV belongs to Paramount, and although its catalog is extensive, there is no way to skip the ads since they do not work with subscriptions under any circumstances. In other words, the service is free by default. So, now you can see sailor Moon free of charge through it, under the consideration of advertisements.

I’M LAUNCHING A 24/7 SAILOR MOON CHANNEL TOMORROW AND I CAN’T CONTAIN MY EXCITEMENT ANY LONGER. 🐈‍⬛🌙 — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) February 28, 2023

However, it must be made clear that the series will be part of the United States catalog. Although, all is not lost, it is likely that it will arrive some time later for other areas or that through a VPN you will be able to watch the series. Although, of course, it will not have dubbing or subtitles if we are not in the area for which the content was designated.

It’s definitely tempting to get reach to the platform, because will have available all 200 episodes of The Pretty Guardians. In addition to all of delivery Crystal. It will include the films of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon R, S and Super S.

Source: Toei Animation

Where can I buy Sailor Moon sneakers?

The tennis collection of vans from sailor Moon not yet available for MexicoIt is only for Europe.

Nevertheless, Loly in the Sky launched a collection that is made up of seven items, whose prices range from 699 MXN to 1,399 MXN. There are purses, bags, and even Serena’s classic boots: Usagi Tsukino.

