A screenshot of the title of a thesis by a student of the University of School of Humanities at Tec de Monterrey in which he says that watching Sailor Moon makes you gay.

This question seems like a complete farce, however, it is a thesis that is available in the Tec de Monterrey repository and its title speaks of the subjectivity of the Mexican gay millennial since the consumption of Sailor Moon.

“Studies on the reception of gay men tend to focus on the representation of LGBTQ+ characters in productions aimed at this population, leaving aside children’s productions or those that do not consider them as a target audience,” cite the abstract of this thesis.

“Because it was aimed at a young female audience, being a fan of the Sailor Moon anime could be interpreted as a gender transgression for Mexican boys in the 1990s. However, this has not prevented some gay men who watched the series during their childhood from continuing to consider themselves fans of it.”

Now, part of the thesis was written from an interview with 10 gay millennial men who live in Monterrey and has a very clear explanation of what it seeks to expose. Of course, a lot depends on the interpretation of the reading, but at least, from the summary of this thesis, it tries to make the reader understand what the text is looking for.

It is worth noting that this thesis was published in June 2024, so it is not that old. Let us also not lose sight of the fact that this is, after all, a text that has been approved and is already circulating online.

There will be no shortage of people who will start some kind of social firefight simply because they watched Sailor Moon or, failing that, any other anime. The community is the one that will end up talking about the subject.

What is a reality is that it sounds very surreal to carry out a thesis with such a particular theme, dedicated to Sailor Moon and with such a marked sample of results. What do you think about this situation?

