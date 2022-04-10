Behind every hit song, usually, there is always a great inspiration, and the same applies to the Japanese videogame and animated landscape. In the past we have already dedicated an article to the music that draws inspiration from other more or less famous songs, and with the passage of time the list becomes longer and more interesting. Today the web tells us about the anime adaptation of Sailor Moonwhose iconic opening Moonlight Densetsu it was originally born with a completely different theme and text.

The passage in question is entitled Yume wa Majolica Senoritacreated by the idol couple Key West Club and released on CD in August 1992. Though one might think he copied Moonlight Densetsuwhich came out months earlier, is actually the exact opposite!

The Key West Clubwhich began their career in 1991, were already performing Yume wa Majolica Senorita during concerts when the anime of Sailor Moon it was still in production. However, the producer of the animated adaptation thought the melody was captivating, and an agreement was found to use it.

“Let’s dance all night, Luna! Our twelfth round of tequilla

We have no one else to be with tonight, so it’s okay to cry “

But why is there little talk of Yume wa Majolica Senorita? Given the great success of Moonlight Densetsuwhich by now everyone knew and sang, it was decided to change the arrangement for the song by Key West Clubwhich in the single released in August 1992 is different as a melody from how it was originally.

You were already aware of this themed curiosity Sailor Moon? Let us know in the comments!

Source: SoraNews24