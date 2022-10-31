Since it’s Halloween, many people take the opportunity to dress up as their favorite characters. Now the famous socialite, Paris Hilton, surprised her in her networks with a very well done cosplay of Serena. The beloved and well-known protagonist of sailor Moon.

As if that were not enough, the heiress had the company of her partner who was characterized as Tuxedo Mask. JTogether they brought to life Sailor Moon’s most beloved couple. It should be noted that her outfit is quite faithful to what we saw in the anime. It is clear that she is a fan of the animated version.

In addition to sharing several shots of her Serena cosplay, Paris Hilton shared some excerpts from the anime. In addition to this, she wrote in the accompanying post that the moon warrior was an icon for her in her childhood. Perhaps that is why he went out of his way to do her justice.

The most surprising thing about this Sailor Moon cosplay is the impact it is having on the networks. So far it has almost 820,000 likes, one of the largest numbers we have seen on the social network. Not to mention that the comments are full of praise from many members of the American celebrity.

Who is Sailor Moon?

Sailor Moon is the alter ego that Serena Tsukino (Usagi Tsukino in Japan) uses to fight the forces of evil.. After meeting a magical cat named Luna, this feline gives the protagonist a brooch with which she can become the titular heroine. Who also fights together with the other Sailor Scouts.

Serena Tsukino, as well as the manga and anime from which she came, have enormous global popularity. In fact, it has served as an influence for other Japanese series that came later, such as Neon Genesis Evangelion. Not to mention that several popular culture personalities have paid tribute to him. For example we have Paris Hilton, but also the WWE fighter, Sasha Banks. Are you fans of this guardian of justice and love?

