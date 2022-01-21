Created way back in 1991 by Naoko Takeuchi, the work Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is one of the best known and loved Japanese products also in Italy, also in this case we are talking about the very first anime adaptation, which made its great debut on Channel 5 in 1995, winning the hearts of young spectators. The events of Usagi they became so popular all over the world that the series continued to thrive on reflected success for many years to follow, sometimes even without receiving new dedicated projects, even if every now and then something did happen.

The biggest flashback with the series was on the occasion of its twentieth anniversary, when a reboot of the anime was announced, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal, which promised to propose the events of the original manga in a much more faithful way. This new animated series has a total of two seasons, and is followed by the two-part film Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – The movie.

The renewed success of the series has obviously given birth to new varied merchandise, with BANPRESTO And BANDAI Spirits who took the opportunity to offer us some new and splendid collectible figures!

Series: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon

Line: Glitter & Glamours

Personage: Super Sailor Moon



Producer: BANPRESTO, BANDAI Spirits



Box size: 25 x 14 x 14 cm

Figure height: 23 cm



Material: PVC

Variants: Ver. A, Ver. B



Advised price: € 40.00

After so much talking about shonen, here we are finally with our hands in the exact opposite genre with one of the most famous and immortal works of all time, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, of which we Italians are veterans of the two recent films Eternal arrived in the course of 2021 on Netflix.

The figure we are pleased to present to you today is dedicated to Super Sailor Moon, the transformation that the protagonist Usagi gets in the third season known as Sailor Moon S, and belongs to the line Glitter & Glamours, which wants to give space exclusively to female heroines from the most disparate animated series by offering them to us in truly remarkable dimensions. In this case, let’s talk about ben 23 cm in height, proposed inside the package in full form, requiring a minimum of assembly only as regards the two pigtails and the small pedestal.

The splendid Super Sailor Moon is reproduced in the classic pose it assumes at the end of the catchphrase following the transformation, and is proposed in two variants: the variant A proposes the character in its original color without alterations, while the variant B sees everything re-proposed with a more pastel color, and a few small tricks like the clasps with a pearly effect.

In general, a solid and well-made figure is presented, with an impeccable coloring in both the varients proposed by BANPRESTO And BANDAI Spirits, and considered by us for this review. The colors of the various details are also excellent, such as the two satin accessories on the pigtails, the golden front cover, and more. The only drawback of all this is given by the small supports that act as a pedestal, which although it is appreciable to propose something less bulky than a classic round base, it lends itself visually not very well due to the beautiful number in sight shown on one side, a detail that I have not found in others Glitter & Glamours. However, this is a secondary problem and quite irrelevant, as it tends not to be visible when the figure is placed in the right angle of its pose.

Can’t decide which of the two is the most beautiful? Honestly, it’s really hard to choose! To help you, we leave you a gallery of images of the two versions below.

Ver. A

Ver. B