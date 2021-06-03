Sailor Moon Eternal was the most anticipated anime movie this summer in Netflix. This movie that goes on Sailor Moon Crystal has become a success. Only the trailer with Latin dubbing has almost half a million views in just a few weeks. Now that it is out, the public is more than satisfied by this installment.

Sailor Moon Eternal premieres just a few months apart from Japan. However, it seems that not all the public is happy, Spain This new film in the saga has not been taken very well, its dubbing has been described as a ‘cancerous use’ by his fandom. For its part, Mexico and Latin America has received the Latin dubbing positively.

What is Sailor Moon Eternal about?

This film tells of the meeting of the sailor and adapts the Dream Bow from the manga. Sailor Moon Eternal is the direct continuation of the last season of the anime Sailor Moon Crystal. In her, Usagi Y Sailor Chibi they come into contact with a mysterious being who asks for their help. They together with the whole team will fight against him Dead moon circus.

Also, in that movie there are very emotional moments: Usagi his relationship with Tuxedo Mask, your points for and against. Sailor Moon Eternal It is one of the movies that will not disappoint anyone in the fandom. Or so we thought.

What happened to the dubbing?

It seems that the dubbing of Sailor Moon Eternal Made in Spain It has caused quite a stir among the fandom. Fans on social networks have described the dubbing as a cancerous use of honorifics. Among many other qualifications that the location of this film has earned, it seems that there are few positives among the Spanish public.

Despite having the voices they heard years ago, just like the Latin dubbing. It seems that the Spanish public simply did not receive the adaptation of Sailor Moon Eternal what I expected.

However, in the rest of the world, especially in Mexico and Latin America, has been the opposite case. Not only do they have the emotion on the surface, but this adaptation and its translation work have caught the attention of the Spanish public.

Either way, Sailor Moon Crystal it has been an almost instantaneous global success, either in its original language or in its adaptation to the Latin dubbing. An unmissable movie.

