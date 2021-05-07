Maybe it didn’t get off to the right start at an animation level, though, Sailor Moon Crystal it closed quite well thanks to the fact that the product improved a lot in its presentation and the story was told in a much more compact way. There were even many fans waiting for a continuation.

The continuation of this series was given through two films that were named after Sailor Moon Eternal and that they saw their premiere canceled a couple of times in Japan due to the pandemic that forced theaters to close their doors for a long time.

During February, Eternal premiered in Japan, but it did not have the expected success because, once again, the closure was presented in the most important cities of the Country of the rising sun. Many fans expected these films to reach Latin America, however, there was a change of plans.

Netflix secured the streaming rights to the two movies from Sailor Moon Eternal And, as of June 3, you will be able to see them through this service. The coolest thing about this news is that we will have the dubbing for our region with the original voices of the series that many grew up with in the 90s.

What voices will we have in the Latin American dubbing of Sailor Moon Eternal?

Suddenly, in the advance for our region of Sailor Moon Eternal it is possible to listen to the voice of Patricia Acevedo as Usagi; Sailor Chibimoon / Chibiusa is Cristina Hernández, Gerardo Reyero is Tuxedo Kamen / Momuru.

Now, it is not possible to appreciate the rest of the voices because they do not have many lines during the trailer, but, let’s hope that there is most of the original cast in the film. It is worth noting that Crystal had some changes, because the voice of Sailor jupiter passed away more than 15 years ago and other artists are retired.

Remember that Sailor Moon Eternal It will premiere on Netflix on June 3.

