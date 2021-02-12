After a long time and with a good number of closed cinemas, in Japan the two films of Sailor Moon Eternal that supposedly closed the new interpretation of the original story of Naoko takeuchi.

The point here is that while fans are in Japan they were left wanting something more, in other latitudes we still have to wait, to see if there is a possibility that they will put sailor Moon eternal in theaters.

Now, as far as the movies of Sailor Moon Eternal, fans continue to show their love for the story created by Naoko takeuchi through various means. Sometimes it is with a fanart, in others they are covers of the songs and now we present you a beautiful cosplay.

The cosplay below comes from the account of Instagram: thelosthime, something like the lost princess. Just by reviewing the content published by this user, you realize that there is a lot of passion and quality in her cosplays of sailor Moon.

It is a very dignified job that we see in the creation of the skirt, the shoulder pieces, the same wig and the different accessories that are appreciated in this beautiful cosplay of sailor Moon. The details in the photo are also pretty and coordinate.

Did you like this cosplay of sailor Moon? Do not stop following the account of thelosthime and to like their photos so that more people can appreciate this beautiful work.

What will happen to Sailor Moon now?

According to the available information, the latest film from Sailor Moon Eternal It threw a ‘to be continued’ message, so something new is likely to come like another film or, failing that, a new animated series.

Now, due to the situation caused by the pandemic, we may have to wait much longer to see some kind of continuation on television or streaming services to sailor MoonIt only remains for us to be patient and hope for the best.

You have to see how the studies of Japan do to overcome this pandemic caused by the new coronavirus and hope for the best.




