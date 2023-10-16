













He himself was the one who revealed the situation and pointed out that this started last year. The person in question, whose name is not known, claims that Ikuhara plagiarized his designs.

He denied the accusations and decided to ignore her. Then things got a lot worse.

This woman began sending threatening messages not only to this creative but to his colleagues, employees and anyone else in his inner circle. Everything went up a notch so the director of sailor Moon He decided to go to the police.

The authorities carried out patrols to avoid any incident. So Kunihiko Ikuhara decided to proceed legally against this woman and a verdict in this regard will take place on December 13, 2023.

In other times the forces of law and order might not have paid attention to the director not only of sailor Moon but also of Revolutionary Girl Utena.

But after the attack against Kyoto Animation, carried out by a person who accused the studio of plagiarism, any threat of this type is followed jealously.

Nobody wants a similar tragedy that left many dead and injured, as well as serious consequences, to be repeated again.

And what does this mysterious stalker say? Well, when she appears before the authorities, she continues to insist that she suffered plagiarism by Ikuhara.

The latter sued her for around $22,000 dollars, a figure that increased to $29,400 in the end.

According to the director of sailor Moon This is fair compensation for the damage done to his work and also seeks to prevent it from affecting his colleagues in the future. We have to wait until December to see what happens.

With details from Mainichi Shimbun. Apart from sailor Moon We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

