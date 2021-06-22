And just like that out of nowhere Netflix just announced that Sailor Moon Crystal will be available on this platform streaming. The bad news is that, at the time of writing, all seasons of this series will only make it to the US version of the service.

Begining of June, Netflix added to its catalog the two films of Sailor Moon Eternal which were never released in Mexican theaters, but it was a bit strange that not all countries received them. Some were left out for legal reasons.

As I mentioned earlier, Sailor Moon Crystal has only been confirmed to premiere in Netflix USHowever, we cannot completely rule out the possibilities that it will eventually reach our region as well. For now, Netflix Mexico has not commented on it, but like other popular anime, it is likely that Sailor Moon Crystal came to Mexico with dubbing in Latin Spanish.

Via: Anime News Network