Sailor Moon Crystal brought from turn the classic series of magical girls made by Usagi, the possessor of the power of the moon. Recently, Netflix premiered the film that continues this series: Sailor Moon Eternals. So, we decided to celebrate it with some of the best moments of the series.

From miraculous events to emotional moments, Sailor Moon Crystal has managed to gather generations of fans. In their stories there is catharsis and emotion, fights, tears and broken hearts. Will it be your favorite moment? Find out.

Usagi’s first transformation into Sailor Moon Crystal

Tsukino Usagi is the protagonist of Sailor Moon Crystal, she embodies the power of Moon and uses the power of the lunar prism to combat its opponents.

For those who grew up with the original saga as for those who knew the franchise for the first time, see the first transformation of any sailor it is always impressive.

I still get excited to see how Usagi overcomes their weaknesses and weaknesses to protect people in Sailor Moon Crystal with the cry: ‘I punish you in the name of the Moon! ‘ It is a scene that will live in our hearts.

Destruction of the lunar kingdom

When we know the past of the Lunar kingdom is when we understand more about the past of Usagi. Her mother used to be the ruler who with her last breath held her soul together with her friends in the hope that she could survive.

This is a tremendously emotional moment, we see the collapse of the empire at the hands of the Queen bery and we understand the weight it has Usagi in the history of Sailor Moon Crystal. She is the princess they have been looking for all season.

The death of the Sailor Scouts

When we return to see the Queen beryl on Sailor Moon Crystal, we see her as powerful as when she fought him Lunar kingdom. This is one of the first big battles of the saga, in which we see the girls with whom we have been growing up fight.

They are willing to sacrifice their lives in order to defend Usagi, the princess of Lunar kingdom. Each of them encourage him to keep fighting so that she can end Beryl. In the end, in Sailor Moon Crystal, we see how she cries when she sees her friends defeated on the ground. The princess breaks down in tears like all the people we saw this moment.

The Sailor Scouts of the Outer Solar System

Fortunately, Sailor scouts they manage to get ahead and come back to life stronger than ever. But, they will soon meet a new challenge with Sailor Scouts of the Outer Solar System.

On Sailor Moon Crystal we meet some mysterious girls: Neptune, Uranus Y Pluto. We do not know if they are allies or enemies. However, we soon discovered that like the 5 Witches are behind the Three Talismans, mysterious objects that can be transformed into a powerful and devastating weapon.

We soon become attached and see them as part of the team at Sailor Moon Crystal. But, since nothing can last forever in this series, we find out that the powerful talismans are in her heart crystals. So we witness how Neptune falls to the ground after his crystal is removed. Possibly lifeless.

Haruka and Michiru’s relationship in Sailor Moon Crystal

Fortunately, Sailor Scouts of the Outer Solar System they survive and we get to know more about them. Especially, we know Haruka Y Michiru who have one of the most beautiful love relationships in Sailor Moon Crystal.

For those who saw the original series, you will remember that there were regions like Spain or USA where their relationship was censored (and it was even said that they were cousins).

But in Sailor Moon Crystal They had more openness both in the original series and in the different locations of the saga. So, we can see the famous kiss between Haruka and Usagi when she tells him: ‘Man or woman? Why would something like that matter? ‘

Similarly, the relation of Haruka and Michiru it becomes explicit and their love, their courtship, their entire relationship is recognized.

Hotaru the fourth Sailor Scout from the Outer Solar System

In the sequel movie from Sailor Moon Crystal, we see more of the life of Neptune, Uranus Y Pluto. We know them as a family, three mothers protecting a baby Hotaru.

This story was not very well developed in the original anime adaptation, a problem that was solved in this new version by giving us several emotional and familiar scenes. We see them living together as a whole family.

In addition, we see how the power of Sailor Scouts of the Outer Solar System grows when they have to go to help the other girls before the attack of the Amazon and the Queen Nehalennia.

Including Hotaru, who do we see having their first transformation in Sailor Moon Crystal What Sailor Saturn.

The debut of the future guardians of Sailor Moon Crystal

Antagonists in the service of Queen Nehalennia, the villain of this arc of Sailor Moon Crystal, they put the Sailor scouts. They enclose the girls in illusions and even endanger the lives of the guardians of Usagi. However, in the end they reveal their true form and defeat the queen together.

On Sailor Moon Eternal it is revealed to us that CereCere, VesVes, PallaPalla and JunJun are actually the future guardians of Chibiusa. They will be known in Sailor Moon Crystal What Sailor Ceres, Sailor Vesta, Sailor Pallas and Sailor Juno, the Sailor Scouts Asteroids.

What did you think of our top moments ? Was it your favorite moment?

