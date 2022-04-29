On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Sailor Moon It has been announced that the final story arc of the manga’s Naoko Takeuchi will receive two film adaptations. They will be one sequel to the other and the title will be Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie, expected in Japan for summer 2023 via Netflix. The adapted narrative arc is therefore “Shadow Galactica“, Dedicated to the group of villains intent on obtaining the star seeds to reform the galaxy under the will of Chaosthe historical final enemy of the saga.

Well-known faces like Kazuyuki Fudeyasu to the script e Kazuko Tadano to the care of the character design. The films replace what would have been the hypothetical fourth season of the series Sailor Moon Crystal. At the direction we find instead Tomoya Takahashi, famous for working on animated series such as Lupine III And Kill La Kill. The release was originally scheduled for September 2020 but due to the pandemic the project has been postponed several times. Following we leave you the trailer published.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie – Announcement Trailer

