This year we will see the last return (although we hope it is not definitive) of the Sailor Senshi with Sailor Moon Space, two films that will serve to conclude the anime. The series promises to leave quite an impression by adapting one of the biggest and most dramatic arcs in the manga.

Sailor Moon Crystal It has already adapted Naoko Takeuchi’s manga for three seasons, following the original story more closely. Subsequently, the films of Sailor Moon Eternaland after a couple of years of waiting, in June of this year we will have the final outcome of the anime.

Although there is still no official confirmation, the two films of Sailor Moon Space will open in Japan on June 9 and June 30, respectively. It is speculated that Netflix could acquire the rights for international distribution, although it would be great if some distributor is encouraged to take them to the big screen, since the trailers show that they have great potential.

In these films, they will be presented to the Sailor Starlight and the advances suggest that the anime will reach a level of drama never seen before, maintaining the characteristic brightness and color of sailor Moon in a spectacular outcome.

Toei Animation has commissioned the direction of both films of Sailor Moon Space Tomoya Takahashi, while Kazuyuki Fudeyashi is in charge of the script and Yashuharu Takanashi is musical direction. In addition, Kazuko Tadano, who was the character designer in the sailor Moon original, has also participated in the creation of the characters for these new films.

Via: Youtube