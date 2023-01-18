Through the social channels dedicated to the franchise, a new trailer has been released for Sailor Moon Cosmos, the pair of animated films concluding the series. Inside the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we can admire the trio in action Sailor Starlight which will debut within the two feature films. The new warriors, who on Earth will take the form of a male musical group called Three Lightswill be voiced by:

Sailor Star Maker –Saori Hayami

–Saori Hayami Sailor Star Fighter Marina Inoue

Marina Inoue Sailor Star Healer – Ayane Sakura

But it is not the only novelty dedicated to films, it has in fact been announced the date of its debut in cinemas in Japan. The first part will be available starting from 9 June while the second part will be distributed starting from 30 June. At the moment there is still not much information regarding the western distribution of the films, therefore we do not know if they will arrive again thanks to Netflix such as feature films of Sailor Moon Eternal.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the new trailer for Sailor Moon Cosmoswishing you a good vision as always.

Source: Comic Natalie Street Crunchyroll