The collaboration of Sailor Moon Space will come from the hand of the most popular Sanrio charactersranging from My Melody and Kuromi to Pompompurin.

Source: Sanrio

The most tender thing about it is that we will see the sailor Moon drawn in the tender style characteristic of the franchise Hello Kitty.

The collection includes stuffed animals, plush key rings, stickers, cosmetic bags, secret charms, notepads, lunch boxes, tote bags, reusable bags, hand mirrors, hair clips, and file folders; each of the products has prints of the characters in pairs (one of sailor Moon and one of the franchise Hello Kitty) in the new design.

Source: Sanrio

Prices vary but range from 695 yen to 7000, in other words from 70 MXN to 900 MXN.

Source: Sanrio

When is the Sailor Moon Cosmos x Sanrio collection coming out?

The products in the collection will be released on August 24, 2023. They can be purchased at Sanrio’s online store, as well as at its branches and warehouses in Japan.

The three seasons of Sailor Moon Crystal They are available on the Netflix streaming platform. For its part, the Cosmos saga, from the same franchise that belongs to Toei animations, released its first film on June 9, 2023.

There is still no news of its release in North America.

