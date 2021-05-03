Sailor Moon Crystal is only available through Crunchyroll, this series is a reimagining of the original series we saw on Latin America during the 90’s that delves into aspects that the original series could not do. And, earlier this year the movie was released Sailor Moon Eternal which directly continues the ending of the anime. This takes the story arc of Dream, where we see the maturity process that the Sailor Guardians go through, in addition to the fragile first love of Chibi-Usa and Helios.

For its part, the anime of Sailor Moon Crystal left us an author’s version on the original of Naoko takeuchi. This tells us the story of how Usagi Tsukino becomes the fighter for justice sailor Moon along with the rest of the guardians and the legendary Silver Crystal, and his fight to stop the dark forces of the Queen beryl. In addition, it delves into important particular aspects such as the relationship between Haruka and Michiru.

The classic Sailor Moon is back

Even the director of Content Acquisition of Netflix, Ema Hirayama stated to be a huge fan of the anime series: ‘Like many people around the world, my love for anime started by watching Sailor Moon from a young age. My family still treasures my photos with Usagi’s characteristic hairstyle. ‘. And, even though there are no plans to bring the anime series to the platform, this is already great news. Instead of waiting years for these movies from Japan, Sailor Moon Eternal arrives with only a few months of its original.

And, for those who grew up hearing the original voices on Latin America, these will also be present in the movie Sailor Moon Eternals. This was reported by several voice actresses in the comments on the post you made Netflix On twitter.

