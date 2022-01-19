The famous manga by Naoko Takeuchi, Sailor Moon, is preparing to celebrate his thirtieth anniversary with a series of events and collaborations, including one temporary exhibition which will be staged in Japan during the year. Details are still missing, but the exhibition will retrace the history of the series through artwork, merchandising items and extracts from the manga, anime and musicals.

There will then be numerous collaborations, including that between Sanrio and the films of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – The movie. Merchandising items that mix the two universes should therefore arrive later in the year: Sailor Moon and Hello Kitty, Sailor Chibi Moon and My Melody, Sailor Mercury and Cinnamoroll, Sailor Mars and Kuromi, Sailor Jupiter and Marroncream and, finally, Sailor Venus and Pompompurin.

Furthermore, collaborations have been promised with various Japanese brands, such as Premico, Maison de FLEUR, UNIQLO, Anna Sui and Samantha Thavasa. Chocolate brand Milcrea will also organize a giveaway campaign in February, in which it will be possible to win an extra large pillow depicting one of the original Sailor Moon designs. Furthermore, from Tuesday it is possible to view a video in virtual reality entitled “VR Dream / Flight”, which will remain available, in Japanese, English, and simplified Chinese, on the Viveport VR portal until April 19, the date on which the video will become available. from all for free.

Finally, postcards inspired by the films and additional merchandising products sold by Universal Studios Japan in conjunction with the inauguration of the carousel “Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon The Miracle 4-D ~ Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe ~“, Scheduled for March 4.

