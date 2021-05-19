Yes, soon you will feel that the year is going faster than your fortnight when you get paid because June is about to start. But, that does not make you sad because Netflix has some surprises for the sixth month of 2021.

What is it about? Well, as sure you know, Netflix will have the movies of Sailor Moon Eternal in a single presentation that will surely cause the service to be saturated as of June 3.

Remember that many fans expected to see this movie from sailor Moon in the cinema, but the situation of the pandemic did not occur. Now, Netflix he puts the batteries and gives us the opportunity to see this movie through his service.

On the other hand, it is not the only thing that will come to Netflix In June in the anime section, we also have three exclusive series of the service that are Trese June 11 arrives, Godzilla; Singular Point the 24 and Record of Ragnarok with a date to be confirmed.

These are very good options for users of this streaming service who are looking for the possibility of enjoying something fresh and dignified.

Movies and series coming to Netflix during June 2021

Sailor Moon Eternal and the rest of the anime is not the only thing it will have Netflix during the month of June 2021. The second part of Lupine on June 11, much to the approval of the fans.

Also another exclusive from Netflix it is Sweet tooth, a live action series based on a comic of the same name that may attract your attention. This one comes out on June 4.

Paternity opens on June 18, Dysomnia the 9 and Skater Girl on the 11th of the same month.

What do you think of everything that will arrive during June? Do you like it?




