One of the greatest advantages that theses offer is the freedom to choose a topic. With a good perspective, multiple investigations can become starting points for thousands of students and scholars around the world. Now, recently, it has become popular a work focused on Sailor Moon and the LGBT+ community, which has caused all kinds of reactions on social media.

Recently, a thesis entitled: “Sailor Moon made me gay. The subjectivity and identity of the Mexican millennial gay man from the consumption of Sailor Moon” was published, presented in June 2024 by Daniel Eugenio Salinas Lara to obtain a master’s degree at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, also known as Tec de Monterrey. A qualitative research is presented here on the impact Naoko Takeuchi’s work has had on the LGBT+ community that grew up with anime,

When this work was made public on social media in recent days, all kinds of reactions have emerged. There are some who were surprised by the name of the thesis, and immediately made fun of it, without even reading it. Others took the time to consult this workand they realized that qualitative work only took into account a small group of people. On the other hand, there are those who have seen the positive side of the visibility that this work has given to an identity issue in the LGBT+ community.

However, others have decided to focus their frustrations on the teachers who have approved this type of research, as well as on the National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies (Conacyt), which granted $50 thousand pesos to this investigationRegardless of their reaction to the issue, many are against this type of research, whether well-founded or not, having any kind of financial support.

“Sailor Moon made me gay. The subjectivity and identity of the Mexican millennial gay man since the consumption of Sailor Moon” has been much talked about in recent days, and It seems that this conversation will stay alive for a couple more days.. In related news, here are the release dates for the next Sailor Moon movies on Netflix. Similarly, this is what the anime would look like if it had been created by Disney.

Author’s Note:

It is a complicated topic. As a qualitative work, interviewing only 10 people is not enough. However, it is also true that this gives visibility to a topic that deserves more representation.

