Mantan Web announced that, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the famous manga by Naoko Takeuchithe famous Sailor Moon“, On April 28th there will be a celebratory live broadcast on YouTube.

Among the guests of the event, we find Kotono Mitsuishi, voice actress of Sailor MoonShizuka Itou, voice actress of Sailor Venussinger Shoko Nakagawa, and composer Hyadain.

Source: Mantan Web Street Anime News Network