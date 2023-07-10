“It was a bit challenging,” said Bouwmeester. “Sometimes the wind came in very hard, sometimes not at all. These are very challenging races for everyone. So I am very happy with my result. You don’t want to make big mistakes. You cannot win the event on the first day, but you can knock yourself out. So this is fine.”
Eleven Dutch people will take part in the test event in Marseille, which will take place from 9 to 16 July.
