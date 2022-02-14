Junior sailor heard sad moans coming from the uninhabited island and, when he went down to check, found the 7 puppies

There are hundreds of rescues of poor homeless, abandoned or stray dogs every day in every part of the world. But what we decided to tell you today is really special, especially because it concerned the beauty of 7 puppies, a few weeks old, saved from certain death. Read on below to understand what happened and who was brilliant enough to get them all to safety.

The story happened near Cross Keys, Manitoba, in Canadabut it soon went viral all over the world.

A man named Junior Cook, an experienced sailor from the area, had gone out as usual for a ride on his boat, exploring the nearby islands. He could not possibly have imagined that today was about to turn into the most heroic rescue.

The navigator and his friend suddenly heard strange noises coming from aIsland which famously is totally uninhabited by humans. Precisely this particular, prompted men to leave without paying too much attention.

But the flea in Junior’s ear that had ignited did not go out in the following hours, enough to push him to check back the following day.

When he was back there, what seemed like noises the day before now looked like gods sad moans of some animal. So he took binoculars and saw these small black animals in the distance.

At first he thought they were wolvesbut when he got close enough, he saw that they were sad, malnourished puppies desperately looking for food and someone’s help.

The rescue of the 7 puppies

Junior immediately contacted the volunteers of a animal rescue of the place, who immediately prepared to leave and carry out the rescue.

The only problem was that the 7 puppies were frightened and they did not allow anyone to come near.

So, not satisfied with what he had already done, Junior offered to bring food to the little dogs every day, until they were quiet enough to be approached by humans.

The idea worked and after about a week, all the puppies were at the shelter, receiving food, water and all necessary care to get back in shape.

The volunteers, telling their story, said that as soon as they are strong and healthy enough, each of them will be entrusted to a loving family who will love them forever.