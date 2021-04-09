A.On Felix Laukhardt’s homepage, you come across your favorite place at first glance. Three pictures show the sailor in action. And right at the top right under his name is: “Meet me on the water!” If the corona pandemic didn’t exist, the 21-year-old athlete from the sailing club Undine eV Offenbach would currently be on Lake Garda in Italy. Organized by the Lower Saxony regional association, which cooperates with Hessen, the first large training block this year would have taken place over ten days. This would have been “fundamental”, says Laukhardt, but now the important camp is canceled as in the previous year.

In his younger years he was nicknamed “Little Hesse” when he was training with the Lower Saxons. Today the sports student from Frankfurt should be addressed with the words “great Hesse”. Because Laukhardt is the current German champion in the Olympic boat class Laser Standard. That is “already the royal discipline. The special thing is that the boat requires very little technical know-how. Because the sailors have to be able to do more, the races are much closer because it is not the material that matters, but really the sailor himself and his abilities, ”he says.



Bite into the medal: Olympia remains Laukhardt’s big goal.

Laukhardt has fond memories of winning the title in October of last year as the “regatta of my life”. At that time, the conditions on the Zwenkauer See near Leipzig played into his cards. There were a lot of wind-shifters, “that suits someone who comes from the Main. My competitors, who are only used to constant winds, had bigger problems, ”says Laukhardt.

The pandemic leaves the most successful athlete in his club no choice. This spring Laukhardt can train “only on the Main”. As long as the wind allows it. Every two days he tries to be on the water with his one-handed dinghy, the so-called laser. He is always between the Carl-Ulrich-Brücke and the Kaiserleibrücke in front of the Offenbach lock, these are the placemarks of his home sailing area. The passing ships don’t get in his way. “It’s going well, I know where they’re going,” reports Laukhardt.

He is holding on to the Olympic dream

What is less advantageous for his demands is “that the wave training itself is completely eliminated. I can’t really practice handling the waves. ”Not being able to sail longer distances also limits his range of action. “Everything is a bit shorter because the river is not that wide.” He also lacks the many training partners with whom he can practice the starts and boat-to-boat situations.

At the moment he usually practices with a colleague, usually between six and ten. After all, Laukhardt, who already took part in four world championships in his youth, can practice “maneuvers and wind turns” on the Main. Lake Garda would “one hundred percent” meet his needs as a sailor, “here it is between 60 and 70 percent. Anyone who comes directly from the Main to Kiel Week definitely has a disadvantage, even if you can compensate for a lot, ”he says.